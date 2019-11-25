UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swabi Police Seized Seven Kgs Marijuana, Two Smuggler Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:16 PM

Swabi Police seized seven Kgs marijuana, two smuggler arrested

Police on Monday foiled norcotics smuggling bid ,arrested two smugglers and seized seven Kiolograms marijuana worth millions of rupees

Swabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Monday foiled norcotics smuggling bid ,arrested two smugglers and seized seven Kiolograms marijuana worth millions of rupees.

According to the police sources,SHO Chota Lahor Police Station,sub-inspector Farooq Khan's on tip off sized five Kilograms of marijuana from a car at Swabi motarway interchange that was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

The arrested smuggler Zeeshan was resident of Peshawar.

Meanwhile, police team in raid on house also seized 2025 grams marijuana in Sheikh Dehri area and caught one smuggler red- handed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Police Station Car Chota Swabi From Million

Recent Stories

TCL Communication launches its latest range of Alc ..

20 minutes ago

Senate body stresses need for PEC to be consulted ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality reviews US wastewater treatme ..

36 minutes ago

Sudan's Transitional Gov't Head Arrives in Eritrea ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Forces Seize PKK Weapons, Ammunition Durin ..

4 minutes ago

OSCE Launches Observation Mission for December Gen ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.