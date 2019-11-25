Swabi Police seized seven Kgs marijuana, two smuggler arrested

Police on Monday foiled norcotics smuggling bid ,arrested two smugglers and seized seven Kiolograms marijuana worth millions of rupees

Swabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Police on Monday foiled norcotics smuggling bid ,arrested two smugglers and seized seven Kiolograms marijuana worth millions of rupees.

According to the police sources,SHO Chota Lahor Police Station,sub-inspector Farooq Khan's on tip off sized five Kilograms of marijuana from a car at Swabi motarway interchange that was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

The arrested smuggler Zeeshan was resident of Peshawar.

Meanwhile, police team in raid on house also seized 2025 grams marijuana in Sheikh Dehri area and caught one smuggler red- handed.