Swabi Traffic police distribute free masks, gloves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Traffic warden police Saturday distributed free masks and gloves among masses at various places of Swabi district to save people from Coronavirus.

Traffic Warden in-charge Sub-Inspector Liaquat Shah Khan, while distributing the mask, warned the public against the outbreak and urged people to stay home.

The lockdowns continued throughout the district and public transport were banned. More than two people in private vehicles were also discharged.

According to the guidelines laid down by the Government, the people are not allowed to leave their houses except their needs.

Section 144 has been enforced throughout the district.

District police are doing their part to protect the public. On the instructions of the DPO, the traffic police distributed masks among people that was appreciated by public.