Swabi Traffic Police Launches Awareness Campaign About Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Swabi Traffic Police launches awareness campaign about traffic

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Swabi Traffic Police here on Sunday started a traffic awareness campaign to raise awareness among the general public.

The traffic police distributed awareness pamphlets among the drivers and passengers in different squares.

According to the details, in view of various public complaints, the Swabi Traffic Police has taken measures to protect young drivers, without license, black glasses and especially without helmets from any unpleasant accidents.

A traffic awareness campaign has been launched to create awareness among the motorcyclists and this regard, the city traffic police has distributed awareness pamphlets among the drivers. The Swabi Traffic Police educates from time to time to enforce the traffic rules and make the citizens aware of the traffic rules, the purpose of which is not only to save the citizens from accidents but also to overcome the traffic problems in the city.

