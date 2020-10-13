UrduPoint.com
Swabi-University Swabi, Indus Hospital Karachi To Collaborate In Academic, Research Activities

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Women University Swabi (WUS) and Indus Hospital Karachi will work jointly for conducting academic and research activities to prepare the youth for successfully meeting the market's requirements.  It was decided in a meeting of Vice Chancellor WUS Professor Dr.

Shahana Urooj Kazmi with the CEO, Indus Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari on Tuesday. Indus Hospital Karachi will facilitate the WUS's newly launched Faculty of Allied Health Sciences inits academic and research programs.  "Students of Women University Swabi will receive hands-on training at Indus Hospital Karachi.

The doctors of Indus Hospital Karachi will also frequently visit the Women University and teach the students. Both the institutions will also collaborate on research projects", the spokesperson said.  He said Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi had termed it a great breakthrough for the health sector of Swabi district as Women University is the first university of the country to launch Allied Sciences faculty and market oriented medical departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

