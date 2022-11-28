UrduPoint.com

Swabi Women Uni Holds Exhibition On Violence Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi Professor Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi on Monday said that it has become the mission of Women's University to enable the students to support themselves besides getting the degree.

He said,"We teach girls students that women are not in low power than men in the world as they can work side by side with them." She said this while addressing at the exhibition on violence against women organized by the department of arts and design, district administration Swabi and social welfare department.

She said,"Violence against women is happening even in the age of technology for which there is a need to raise awareness.

" "Today's exhibition is also the main link in which our students have tried to explain this through paintings.

On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Haji Rangiz said that women's rights and violence are being highlighted everywhere to give due rights to them.

Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Topi Adnan Mumtaz Khattak, Zafar Ali of Social Welfare also spoke and distributed certificates and shields to the best performing students.

