Swami Vichar Purananand Ji Maharaj arrives in Pakistan on 4-day visit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A revered nonagenarian Hindu saint, Shri Swami Vichar Purananand Ji Maharaj, along with a group of followers arrived on a 4-day visit to Pakistan here at Karachi on Friday.

Chairman PM's Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani received the revered Hindu saint on his arrival at Jinnah International Airport Karachi in the presence of dozens of followers.

The visiting delegation was given a welcome reception at Anandpur Ashram, attended by a large number of devotees.

During his visit, Shri Swami Vichar Purananand Ji Maharaj will lead morning prayers- Artee Puja- at Anandpur Asharm on August 19, 20 and 21 besides leading other religious congregations. He will depart for UAE later.

After the arrival of international Buddhist monks to join the International Gandhara Symposium last month in July, the ongoing Hindu delegation was considered an important event as part of the government of Pakistan's initiatives for the promotion of religious tourism particularly the Buddhist-focused Gandhara tourism in the country.

Pakistan is home to a number of centuries-old Buddhist archaeological sites and possesses relics and artefacts of historical significance preserved in museums having enormous potential to attract thousands of tourists from around the world particularly Far East and South East Asia.

The initiative also included holding an exhibition of Budh relics and artefacts in major museums of Pakistan and encouraging research on Gandhara Civilization in over 240 universities across the country.