Swarm Of Locust Infest Areas Of Orakzai

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:24 PM

After inflicting damage on crops in Punjab, Sindh and part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the swarm of locust has infested areas of Orakzai the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :After inflicting damage on crops in Punjab, Sindh and part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the swarm of locust has infested areas of Orakzai the other day.

Local administration said the locust has attacked crops and orchards of Ali Khel, Mulla Khel and Mamuzai areas of Orakzai district.

Assistant Commissioner Orakzai, Haider Hussain said that soon after information about the locust attack in the area the teams of Forest Department, Agriculture and district administration rushed towards the affected areas and started fumigation to contain the attack of locust.

He said the fumigation against the locust was showing positive results adding the departments concerned were making concentrated efforts to save crops and orchards from locust attack.

He said all available resources would be utilized to cope with the attack of locust.

