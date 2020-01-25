UrduPoint.com
Swarms Of Complainants Throng Open Court Of Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:04 PM

Complainants thronged an open court held by the deputy commissioner at Jinnah Hall in Hassanabdal on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Complainants thronged an open court held by the deputy commissioner at Jinnah Hall in Hassanabdal on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja and local heads of different departments were also present on the occasion.

People from different areas apprise the deputy commissioner about different problems being faced by them.

A large number of former employee of municipal committee, retired female teachers voiced their concern over non release of their pension emoluments from the last two years.

A female teacher while revealing her ordeal claimed that she was running from pillar to post from last two years for her pension.

Masses also voiced their concern over paucity of medicines in THQ hospital.

Office bearers of labour union and workers of local private textile mill during open court draw the attention of deputy commissioner towards nonpayment of wages as per government decision and alleged that labour department officials are in gloves with the owners of the mill.

People from different walks of life drew the attention of the DC towards collapsed and outdated sewerage lines and mixing of sewerage water with drinking water besides replacement of pipes.

On this occasion, the DC asked the authorities to resolve the issues faced by public on priority basis, warning that all those found negligent in their duties would be proceeded against as per law.

Qammar said provision of basic life facilities to citizens was prime responsibility of the government.

He said the purpose of holding these open courts at tehsil level was to resolve people's problems at their doorstep.

He assured the public that the government would address health, sanitation and civic issues faced by people in the district. "We, the district administration, are here to serve you and solve your problems and we are doing our utmost to come up to your expectations and need your cooperation in this regard," the DC added.

