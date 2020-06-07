Swarms of locusts invades standing crops in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Swarms of locusts invaded various areas of Tharparkar district. According to details, the locusts, in a fresh attack, have destroyed agriculture crops in different villages of Chachro including Mubarak Rind, Gul Muhammad Rind and other areas.

On the other hand, no anti-locusts spray had so far been carried out by the district administration despite several reminders served by the farmers to contain spread of lethal locusts.