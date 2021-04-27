UrduPoint.com
Swat Admin Clears Sangota Road Of Speed Breakers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

The district administration of Swat on Tuesday cleared the Sangota Road of speed breakers following public complaints on social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration of Swat on Tuesday cleared the Sangota Road of speed breakers following public complaints on social media.

Taking notice, Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan issued orders to the concerned authorities and as a result the speed breakers were removed and the road was cleared.

People have pointed out that illegally erected speed breakers on roads in the Sangota area of Tehsil Babuzai cause great inconveniences for motorists and traffic problems.

