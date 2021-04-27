Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

The district administration of Swat on Tuesday cleared the Sangota Road of speed breakers following public complaints on social media

Taking notice, Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan issued orders to the concerned authorities and as a result the speed breakers were removed and the road was cleared.

People have pointed out that illegally erected speed breakers on roads in the Sangota area of Tehsil Babuzai cause great inconveniences for motorists and traffic problems.