UrduPoint.com

Swat Admin Conducts Operation Against Anti-environment Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Swat admin conducts operation against anti-environment activities

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) ::The district administration on Sunday conducted a midnight operation to curb illegal gravel mining and anti-environmental activities along the banks of the Swat river. During the operation, several persons were arrested besides seizing vehicles in Tehsil Babuzai, Kabal and Brikot. It also seized seven tractors and one excavator being used in illegal activities in tehsil Kabal during the operation on Saturday and Sunday night.

Similarly, a search operation was conducted in the Ghaligai area of Tehsil Barikot under the supervision of SHO Ghaligai in which no illegal activity was found.

The areas of Tehsil Babuzai were also thoroughly inspected throughout the night in which no illegal activity was seen while in the Fizagat area, the NHA team is engaged in the construction of Fizagat Road as per rules.

It is to be mentioned here that the Peshawar High Court had taken notice of the illegal activities for the protection of the river due to which stringent measures including Section 144 have been enforced across the district to protect the natural beauty and flow of the river.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Swat Vehicles Road Babuzai Barikot NHA Sunday

Recent Stories

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

10 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

25 minutes ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

25 minutes ago
 Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharja ..

Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharjah Building Safety Forum

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.