Swat Administration Holds Open Katchery On FM 98 KP Radio

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) District Administration Swat on Saturday held an open Katchery on FM 98 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio to provide people a chance to register their complaints and inform authorities about their concerns.

The katchery was organized under the KP Chief Ministers’ Awami Agenda Program.

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Shehzad Mehbood listened to problems of people relating to cleanliness, encroachment, inspection of slaughter-houses, dengue control, issuance of passports and price of edibles.

He issued on-the-spot directives to resolve the problems of people and assured cooperation to complainants.

He also urged people to inform authorities about the concerns relating to ongoing projects and development schemes in their respective areas.

