Swat administration takes action on SOPs violation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has initiated action against business elements and people for failing to comply with Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb spread of coronavirus.

As part of such efforts, Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam directed assistant commissioners and additional deputy commissioners to ensure that SOPs were implemented by transporters, shopkeepers and at public places.

As per the directives, several bus terminal were sealed for violating SOPs and the petrol pumps are being raided for non-implementation of fresh rates of the petroleum products.

The bus stands which were sealed for non-compliance with SOPs included General Bus Stand, Naik Pekhel Adda, Shahdara, Kambal and other transporters stands.

During inspection, transport owners and rickshaw drivers were directed to strictly follow SOPs otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The petroleum pumps owners were warned of strict action for creating artificial fuel shortage and non-implementation of the new rates of petroleum products.