Swat blast death toll rises to eight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as the death toll rise upto eight martyrs due to the roadside bomb blast at Swat during night on Tuesday.

Member of local Aman Committee Idrees Khan along with two security personnel embraced martyrdom in bomb blast at Bara Bandai, Tehsil Kabal in Swat District.

According to police, Swat Aman committee member Idrees khan's car was targeted by remote control bomb where initially 5 casualties were reported while early this morning police official confirmed death numbers rose at eight as three more bodies were found from place of incident.

Police cordon the whole area and search operation was underway.

