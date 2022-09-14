UrduPoint.com

Swat Blast Death Toll Rises To Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Swat blast death toll rises to eight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as the death toll rise upto eight martyrs due to the roadside bomb blast at Swat during night on Tuesday.

Member of local Aman Committee Idrees Khan along with two security personnel embraced martyrdom in bomb blast at Bara Bandai, Tehsil Kabal in Swat District.

According to police, Swat Aman committee member Idrees khan's car was targeted by remote control bomb where initially 5 casualties were reported while early this morning police official confirmed death numbers rose at eight as three more bodies were found from place of incident.

Police cordon the whole area and search operation was underway.

zkz-shz

Related Topics

Police Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Swat Car From

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

27 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to â€˜men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to â€˜men'

45 minutes ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

2 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.