Swat by-election: Polling in PK-7 continues uninterrupted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Polling in Swat by-election in constituency PK-7 is going on uninterrupted. Police teams have also been deployed inside and around the polling stations for ensuring strict security.

According to details, a total of 183,308 people, including 102,088 male voters and 81,220 female voters are exercising their franchise in the constituency .

For the smooth conduct of the election, a total of 124 polling stations have been set up including 308 polling booths.

Strict measures have been taken to control the security situation during the by-elections in PK-7. A total of four candidates are contesting.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is overseeing the election process. He also visited some polling stations to see the overall arrangements.

