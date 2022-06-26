UrduPoint.com

Swat By-election: Polling In PK-7 Continues Uninterrupted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Swat by-election: Polling in PK-7 continues uninterrupted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Polling in Swat by-election in constituency PK-7 is going on uninterrupted. Police teams have also been deployed inside and around the polling stations for ensuring strict security.

According to details, a total of 183,308 people, including 102,088 male voters and 81,220 female voters are exercising their franchise in the constituency .

For the smooth conduct of the election, a total of 124 polling stations have been set up including 308 polling booths.

Strict measures have been taken to control the security situation during the by-elections in PK-7. A total of four candidates are contesting.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is overseeing the election process. He also visited some polling stations to see the overall arrangements.



