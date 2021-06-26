Swat Cadet College BoG approves revised master plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Swat Cadet College Board of Governors (BOG) has approved revised master plan for the remaining civil work of the College which will be executed in six different phases.

The sixth meeting of college's BoG was held with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here the other day in Chief Minister's House Peshawar, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

General Officer Commanding 21 Artillery Division, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Malakand Division, Chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary education Swat, Principal Cadet College Swat and other members of BoG attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on implementation of decisions taken in last meeting, curriculum and co-curriculum activities, and overall performance of the college.

In first phase hostel block, Masjid, Multipurpose Hall and Trauma Center will be constructed while in second phase sewerage system, laundry, apartments for the employees from grade-1 to grade-6 will be constructed.

In third phase apartments for employees from grade-7 to grade-16, sports complex. In fourth phase, apartments for employees from grade-17 and above, staff barrack, in fifth phase squash court, swimming pool and riding club would be established while in sixth phase, Principal's House, link roads and other infrastructure will be constructed.

The board endorsed the actual budget for the year 2020-21and approved estimated budget for the year 2021-22.

The meeting also approved the mechanism for increasing salaries of employees in the light of recommendations of Finance Committee.

The chief minister while rejecting the proposal of increase in fees by 10% annually said that in the present circumstances no extra burden can be put on students and their parents.

He further said that the provincial government would look into the matter of payment of grant to institutions in order to fulfill their additional requirements.

On the occasion, the chief minister also announced awarding scholarships to deserving students of Cadet Colleges under the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship Program.

The meeting also approved the fees policy of Cadet College Swat however, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to make fees charges realistic and do not charge mess charges from students during vacations.

In order to resolve power outage problem on permanent basis, the meeting also approved the project for conversion of academic block to solar energy as a pilot project. Similarly, the board also approved amendments to formula adopted for admissions to first year in college.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that it was a matter of immense pleasure that so far 637 cadets had passed out and serving in armed forces, medical, armed and engineering sectors.

He also said that the provincial government would extend all out support to the Cadet College so as to make it more vibrant. He directed the College administration for timely start of civil work as per revised master plan and take steps for ensuring its completion in next two years.