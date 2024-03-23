Open Menu

Swat DC Suspends WSSC General Manager Over Irregularities

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

In response to allegations of irregularities and unjust promotions within the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Swat, Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan suspended the General Manager (HR & Admin), Asif Saleem, on Saturday

The decision came after an investigation was launched into unauthorized promotions and suspected financial misconduct by the HR General Manager. The investigation revealed that certain employees had been promoted and given raises without the knowledge or approval of the Deputy Commissioner or Chief Executive Officer of WSSC Swat.

Concerned about financial impropriety and abuse of authority, Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan established a Fact and Finding Committee to thoroughly examine the matter.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P, the committee conducted a comprehensive investigation, concluding that GM HR & Admin Asif Saleem was responsible for the unauthorized promotions and raises, which violated company policies and regulations.

The committee also identified several other officials involved in the irregularities.

Based on the committee's recommendations, the offices of HR and Admin and Procurement Officer were sealed, and Asif Saleem was found guilty of illegitimately promoting multiple officers.

The investigation also highlighted that the GM had disregarded company rules by making promotions without proper authorization, implicating several department officials in the misuse of authority.

Furthermore, it was noted that Asif Saleem failed to appear before the committee within the allotted two-day period and did not provide a statement. The recommendations were forwarded to the provincial government by the Chief Executive Officer of WSSC Swat/Deputy Commissioner for further action against Asif Saleem.

The public has commended the initiative taken by DC Swat to investigate the matter and has called for similar investigations to be conducted in other government institutions to hold accountable those involved in corruption and malpractice.

