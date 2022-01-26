Swat, Dir Motorways enter last stage of papers work, inauguration soon

Swat Motorway Phase-II and Dir Motorway, the two game-changer communication projects of the incumbent government, has entered into last stage of papers and technical work and its ground breaking would be performed soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Swat Motorway Phase-II and Dir Motorway, the two game-changer communication projects of the incumbent government, has entered into last stage of papers and technical work and its ground breaking would be performed soon.

After successful completion of 81-kilometers Swat Motorway Phase-I from Karnal Sher Khan interchange Swabi on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway to Chakdara Lower Dir District with an estimated cost of Rs34 billion by the previous PTI Government, the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA) has expedited preparations to initiate construction work on Swat Motorway Phase-II following completion of almost all technical and papers work.

The PkHA officials told APP on Wednesday that major technical and paper work on Swat Motorway Phase-II starting from Chakdara to Fatehpur Baghdehri Madain in Upper Swat, has been completed and its groundbreaking ceremony would be performed soon.

The project would be completed under Public Private Partnership mode and on completion would benefit people of KP especially Malakand, Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Shangla, Buner, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower and Bajaur districts.

The total length of Swat Motorway Phase-II is 80 kilometers and would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 60.5 billion including Rs 20.5 billion cost for land acquisition and resettlement and Rs 37.2 billion construction.

"Work order for its construction is in progress and a demand bill to the tune of Rs1.2 billion received from Deputy Commissioner Malakand is under process." As condition precedence, he said 25percent land would be made available to concessionaire on effective date and negotiation with the bidder has been completed.

Initially, this corridor would be comprised on four lanes and later would be extended to six lanes motorway with nine interchanges including Chakdara interchange, Mingora interchange, Shamozai interchange, Malam Jabba University of Swat interchange, Barikot interchange, Kanju interchange, Sher Palm interchange, Khwazakhela interchange and Madyan-Fatehpur interchange.

The distance between each interchange would be 10 kilometers that would link highways and roads besides provide giving easy access to local population. Eight main bridges would be constructed at different sites of River Swat besides four areas and link highways on need basis to bolster connectivity.

The official said section-4 has been imposed for acquisition of land for Swat Motorway-Phase-II and hopefully the process of land acquisition would be completed within the given time frame.

Out of total cost of Rs20,000 million for land acquisition of Swat Motorway Phase-II, he said Rs10,000 million have been allocated and a demand billion of Rs1.2 billion submitted by Deputy Commissioner Malakand is under process.

Asked about progress on Dir Motorway, the official said its length would be 29.377 kilometers starting from Chakdara Lower Dir to Rabat Upper Dir districts with proposed cost of Rs35.5 billion.

Dir Motorway would be initially four lanes and later would be converted into six lanes full fledged motorway. Expression of interest (EOIs) has been sought from reputed domestic and foreign firms, joint venture and consortia for construction of Dir Motorway that would be constructed under public-private partnership mode, he added.

The official said commercial-cum-feasibility study of the Dir Expressway has been completed and approved by ECNEC on September 12, 2021. The project was discussed in 10th Joint Coordination Committee meeting of CPEC on September 23, 2021.

The concerned firm would be responsible for designing, financing building and maintaining of Dir Motorway in the stipulated period. Dir Motorway would have two tunnels including one of 625 kilometers and another 6.32 kilometers length.

Dir Motorway would have three interchanges, four each overpasses and flyovers, 24 bridges, two tunnels and two underpasses and on completion to reduce distance between Dir and Peshawar by three hours. Besides tourism, he said these projects would make positive impact on dry fruit trade, agriculture, livestock and promote industrialization.

He said feasibility study and construction of link road connecting Peshawar to Swat Motorway via Charsadda is underway and NESPAK has been assigned the task of conducting commercial and financial study of the mega project. He said it would help improve connectivity between Peshawar and Malakand divisions besides promoting honey, furniture, Gur and others trade in the province.