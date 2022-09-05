Swat Express closed for traffic near Katlang interchange due to land sliding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Monday said that Swat expressway was temporarily closed for all sorts of traffic owing to landsliding due to heavy downpour near Katlang interchange.

The NH&MP spokesman said that the traffic coming from Peshawar and Islamabad was being diverted to alternate routes from Katlang interchange, adding that the traffic coming from Swat was diverted from Chakdara.

He said that heavy machinery had already been deployed to clear the road, however it would take time due to rainfall. The authority also advised tourists and local people to avoid unnecessary travelling due to uncertain weather conditions.

He suggested dialing helpline number 130 for any kind of information or emergency at motorways.