Swat Expressway closed due to landslide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Swat Expressway was closed for traffic after late night landsliding near Palai Interchange, Spokesman for Motorway informed on Thursday.

Due to the road closure, traffic coming from Islamabad and Peshawar was being diverted from Palai Interchange while the Expressway was closed near Chakdara for traffic coming from Dir and Swat.

The spokesman said that work on clearance of the Expressway has been started adding that people should avoid unnecessary travelling in the wake of erratic weather conditions.

In case of any query or problem, the Spokesman said people may contact helpline number 130 for assistance.