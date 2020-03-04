UrduPoint.com
Swat Expressway Phase-I To Be Opened By June This Year

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

The phase-I of Swat Expressway will be opened for general traffic by June this year and also be inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Mehmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The phase-I of Swat Expressway will be opened for general traffic by June this year and also be inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Mehmood Khan.

It was informed during a high-level meeting, chaired by KP CM on various projects of communication.

The CM directed to complete the project within stipulated time adding that no compromise would be made on quality of work, said a press release issued here.

He said for promotion of tourism the communication department should expedite work on all road including Kalam and Naran before upcoming tourism season.

He said that Swat expressway would promote tourism in Malakand division as the project has immense importance.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Secretary Communication, Chairman National Highways Authority Commissionr Malakand and others.

