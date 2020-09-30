Swat expressway to promote tourism: Kamran

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Expressway would prove a milestone in promoting tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Expressway would prove a milestone in promoting tourism.

In a statement, on activation of Swat Expressway, he congratulated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would utilize all available resources for welfare and prosperity of the masses.

He said construction work on Palai Interchange on Swat Expressway is in full swing and added that all tunnels has been opened for the traffic. Swat Expressway would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the province, he said.

He said Swat Expressway would reduce hours long travel to Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in minutes that would also promote tourism and eliminate poverty in the area.