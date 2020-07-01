UrduPoint.com
Swat Forest Protection Is Top Priority Of Present Government, Says Chairman DDAC Swat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:55 PM

Swat Forest protection is top priority of present government, says Chairman DDAC Swat

Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday said that protection of forests is the top priority of the present government and key steps have been taken for increasing the forest resources of the country by planting new plants and should take good care of the old planted trees

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday said that protection of forests is the top priority of the present government and key steps have been taken for increasing the forest resources of the country by planting new plants and should take good care of the old planted trees.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on forest protection at DDAC Office, Saidu Sharif here. Muhammad Raees Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Swat Forest Department and other concerned officers were present. Addressing the meeting, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai directed Forest Officer Muhammad Raees Khan to protect the plants planted during tree planting.

He said forests are a national treasure and all resources would be utilized for their protection. He said that Swat district is the most important district for its beauty. "We all have a responsibility to save the forests," he said, adding, "All the officials of the forest department should use all their resources to save their valuable wealth by performing their duties in an efficient manner.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated and directed the officials concerned to visit fields and inspect the forests on a regular basis by keeping a vigilant eye besides creating awareness among the people for better conservation of forests as well as protection of forests.

More Stories From Pakistan

