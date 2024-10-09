Swat gets child-friendly protection unit

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC) has taken a huge step forward in safeguarding children's rights by launching a Child Protection Unit in Swat.

On this occasion, key stakeholders, officials, and children attended the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, where Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Mehboob pledged full support from the district administration.

Ijaz Muhammad Khan,

Deputy Chief Protection Officer of KPCPWC, shared that the commission has already aided 32,564 at-risk children and established 21 fully operational Child Protection Units across the province.

UNICEF's Child Protection Specialist, Sohail Ahmad, in his address emphasized the importance of community engagement in creating a safe environment for children. The event also featured performances by children from local organizations, who received medals for their participation.