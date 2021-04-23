Swat hospitals under pressure but situation under control: DDAC Chairman

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the other day and briefed him on the impacts of third wave of COVID-19 in Malakand Division in general and Swat in particular.

He informed the CM in detail about the overall pandemic situation, the burden on the hospitals and the facilities available at the hospitals. During the meeting, facilities at Sasta Bazaars set up for public convenience during Ramzan were also discussed. He told the CM that hospitals in Swat were under pressure due to COVID situation however the situation was under control.

The DDAC chairman also took CM into confidence regarding the progress on ongoing development projects in Swat. He informed the chief minister that he was personally overseeing the ongoing development projects in Swat district and the progress was being reviewed on a daily basis.

Talking to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Fazal Hakeem Khan said that Sasta Bazaars have been set up in various areas of the district for the relief of people, adding that availability of food items at discounted prices in these bazaars is also being monitored on a daily basis. The public representatives were also visiting these bazaars and people were also expressing their satisfaction, the DDAC chairman added.

Reviewing the developmental projects, the progress regarding the establishment of another degree college in constituency PK-5 was also discussed. The DDAC chairman thanked the chief minister for approving the college keeping in view the difficulties and needs of the youth for the constituency and termed the initiative a gift to the people of the constituency.