UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swat Hospitals Under Pressure But Situation Under Control: DDAC Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Swat hospitals under pressure but situation under control: DDAC Chairman

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the other day and briefed him on the impacts of third wave of COVID-19 in Malakand Division in general and Swat in particular.

He informed the CM in detail about the overall pandemic situation, the burden on the hospitals and the facilities available at the hospitals. During the meeting, facilities at Sasta Bazaars set up for public convenience during Ramzan were also discussed. He told the CM that hospitals in Swat were under pressure due to COVID situation however the situation was under control.

The DDAC chairman also took CM into confidence regarding the progress on ongoing development projects in Swat. He informed the chief minister that he was personally overseeing the ongoing development projects in Swat district and the progress was being reviewed on a daily basis.

Talking to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Fazal Hakeem Khan said that Sasta Bazaars have been set up in various areas of the district for the relief of people, adding that availability of food items at discounted prices in these bazaars is also being monitored on a daily basis. The public representatives were also visiting these bazaars and people were also expressing their satisfaction, the DDAC chairman added.

Reviewing the developmental projects, the progress regarding the establishment of another degree college in constituency PK-5 was also discussed. The DDAC chairman thanked the chief minister for approving the college keeping in view the difficulties and needs of the youth for the constituency and termed the initiative a gift to the people of the constituency.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Swat Progress Malakand PK-5

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

49 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

52 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

58 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

1 hour ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

1 hour ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.