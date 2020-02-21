(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inspector General of Police KP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has issued posting/transfer orders of three district police officers of Swat, Lakki Marwat and Haripur and posted against their new assignments, it was officially notified here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police KP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has issued posting/transfer orders of three district police officers of Swat, Lakki Marwat and Haripur and posted against their new assignments, it was officially notified here on Friday.

DPO Lakki Marwat Qasim ALi Khan has been transferred and posted as DPO Swat relieving Syed Ashfaq Anwar who has been made DPO Haripur.

Similarly Dr Zahidullah DPO Haripur has been reshuflled and posted as DPO Lakki Marwat.