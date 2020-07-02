Swat Motorway Phase-1 to be completed by end of Aug

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on completion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 and commencement of work on Phase-2 on the project.

The meeting among others was attended by Advisor to the CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, MPA from Swat Fazle Hakim, concerned administrative secretaries and high ups of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

The meeting was told that PC-1 of land acquisition for phase 2 of Swat Motorway Project has been cleared by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and submitted to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval in its next meeting.

The participants of the meeting also rewired progress on feasibility study of Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway Project. It was said that work on completion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 was in final stages and construction of road base, main tunnels and bridges has been completed while the remaining work is expected to be completed by end of August this year.

The meeting was told that the pace of work on these projects was affected due to coronavirus situation however, things have been fully mobilized again and work on projects was in full swing.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister termed Swat Motorway a project of vital importance for entire Malakand region, saying, it would boost business and tourism activities and create employment opportunities for the local people.

He directed authorities concerned to ensure completion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 by the end of August this year and initiate land acquisition process for Phase-2 of the project soon after the PC-1 is approved.

Regarding progress on Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway Project, the meeting was informed that PC-2 for feasibility study of the project was cleared whereas the PC-1 for commercial and financial feasibility of the project would be completed by September this year and submitted to the relevant forum for approval.

The chief minister also directed completion of feasibility study of the project within the stipulated time period.