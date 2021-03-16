Swat Motorway Phase-II project expected to be launched next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The groundbreaking of 81 kilometers long Swat Motorway Phase-II from Chakdara to Fatehpur Madyan is expected to be launched next month after its approval by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday.

"Almost all basic formalities and paper works for construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II is completed following its approval by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) and its groundbreaking is expected next month as per directives of Chief Minister KP," said Engr Barkatullah Khan, Project Director, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) while talking to APP.

The Project Director said ECNEC recently approved acquisition of 10,000 kanal land for Swat Motorway Phase-II that has paved the way for its construction.

The project would be sponsored by KP Government and executed by PKHA through Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funding amounting of Rs 20 billion land cost.

Initially Swat Motorway Phase-II would be four lane that would be extended to six lanes later having 120 kilometers per hour speed, nine interchanges, eight bridges on river Swat and 50 to 55 meters right of way," he said, adding its estimated cost is Rs 37 billion and Rs 20 billion land cost.

The project director said Deputy Commissioners of Malakand and Swat have already been directed to enforce section 144 for acquisition of land for Swat Motorway-Phase-II.

Phase-II of Swat Motorway would be onward connected to scenic Bahrain and Kalam valleys through link roads to give boost to tourism, adventure sports, fruits, agriculture and trade activities in Swat valley.

Engineer Baratullah said the process of Expression of Interest (EOI) has been completed and national and international construction firms have submitted proposals.

Phase-II would be completed under the Built and Operate Transfer (BoT) mode through public private partnership (PPP), he said, adding Swat Motorway-Phase-II and Peshawar-DI Khan motorway were both technically feasible projects.

He said completion of Swat Motorway's Phase-I was a great success story of PTI Government as approximately 150,000 to two lac vehicles were regularly using it on a daily basis, making a positive impact on people's lives besides bolstering trade and tourism.