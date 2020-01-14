Swat Motorway to be extended to Bagh Dheri on BOT basis

UrduPoint.com
Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The government is considering to extend Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Bagh Dheri and Rs 1000 million have been allocated in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the project which would be built on Build Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode.

An official of National Highway authority (NHA) told APP that the design and commercial feasibility of Chakdara-Mingora Section of the motorway has been completed whereas, the design and commercial feasibility for Mingora - Bagh Dheri section was being done by Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA).

The official said that it has been agreed to consider execution of Swat Motorway under China Pakistan Economic Corridor in last meeting of Joint Coordination Committee.

Subsequent to provision of above detail, he said the NHA would review the complete design with respect to NHA standards and the viability of the project.

He said as per tentative schedule completion of design and commercial feasibility study by PKHA and review by NHA� would be done by end of March this year whereas procurement of concessionaire on BOT basis till signing of Concession Agreement by end of the year.

�He said that time for financial close would be June next year and the completion of the project would likely be done by end of 2023.The Swat Motorway (M-16)� stretches from Nowshera to Chakdara in Lower Dir District, passing through Swabi, Mardan, and Malakand districts.

