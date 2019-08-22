Swat motorway to be extended to Kalam: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has announced to extend the Swat motorway to Kalam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has announced to extend the Swat motorway to Kalam.

In a video message, he said the project would be completed with cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He said its credit went to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which completed Swat motorway project from its own resources.

The minister said the extension of Swat motorway project would facilitate the people visiting the tourist spots in the area.

Murad Saeed said the revenue of National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased due to the reforms introduced by the government. He said the NHA was working to improve the condition of roads.

He said the roads infrastructure would be improved to the tourist spots as well as to connect farms to the markets.