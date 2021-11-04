Swat Police arrest 40 POs in crackdown on anti-social elements

UrduPoint.com

Swat Police have arrested 40 proclaimed offenders during a crackdown on anti-social elements including narcotics sellers and other criminals last month, said a press release issued here on Thursday

According to police officials, the arrested proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in connections with heinous crimes like murder, attempted murders, theft and other cases.

Similarly, several narcotics sellers have also been arrested after recovery of huge quantities of hashish, heroin powder and ice-drug from their possession.

Meanwhile, in a message, the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat has vowed the continuation of crackdown on narcotics sellers and other anti-social elements.

He said that their resolve is the provision of a narcotics free society to coming generations and urged upon the people to extend full support to police in the war against narcotics sellers.

He further said that minors would never be allowed to ride motorcycles as a large number of minors have lost their lives due to their negligence. He urged motorcycle riders to ensure the use of helmets and avoid driving without a license.

