Swat Police Arrest 5 Gamblers, Seize Cash At Stake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Swat Police arrest 5 gamblers, seize cash at stake

Swat Police have arrested five gamblers and seized Rs1,31,000 put at stake in a raid on a hotel room in Mingora City, said a press release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Swat Police have arrested five gamblers and seized Rs1,31,000 put at stake in a raid on a hotel room in Mingora City, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Swat Police have received a tip that some people were busy in gambling in a hotel room.

Police raided the hotel and arrested five accused identified as Bakht Shah son of Noor Hayat resident of Bampokha (Daggar), Shah Nawaz Khan son of Madar Khan resident of Bazaargai (Buner), Akhtar Ali son of Fazal Khalid resident of Makan Bagh (Swat), Israr son of Fida Mohammad resident of Landay Kas (Swat) and Rasool Khan son of Akbar Khan resident of Tahirabad (Swat) red handed.

The concerned police station has registered a case against the accused and further investigations were in progress.

