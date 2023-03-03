UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Arrest 64 POs Including Drug Pushers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Swat Police have arrested 64 proclaimed offenders (POs) in crackdown against criminals including drug pushers and other criminal elements during last month.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, that Swat Police have also recovered 63.628 kilograms of hashish, 4.029-kilogram heroin powder, 0.844 kilogram of ice drug, 90 litres of liquor, one Kalashnikov, 5 riffles, 13 short-guns, 116 pistols, 1440 cartridges, 02 mortars and eight daggers and hundreds of people under preventive operation.

It said that on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Region, Nasir Mahmood Satti and District Police Officer (DPO), Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur a crackdown was launched against criminal elements wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, theft, robberies and other heinous crimes.

Similarly, an operation has also been carried out against narcotics pushers and several accused have been arrested during last month while huge quantities of hashish, heroin powder, ice drug and other narcotics were also recovered, and the accused sent behind bars.

