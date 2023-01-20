Swat Police arrest car-lifter, recover stolen vehicle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Swat police on Friday arrested a car-lifter and recovered a stolen car during a successful operation against him.

After receiving information about the lifting of an unregistered car Axim Corolla X, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur formed a police team comprising DSP Matta Ghani-ur-Rehman, SHO Chapparyal to trace the accused and recover the stolen vehicle, said a press release issued here.

SHO recovered the stolen vehicle within an hour and arrested Sharifullah son of Mohammad Hayat Mubarak Shah resident of Chapparyal.