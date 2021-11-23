UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Arrest Four Accused Of Blind Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Swat Police succeeded in the arrest of four alleged accused of blind murder case in the jurisdiction of Police Station Fateh Pur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Swat Police succeeded in the arrest of four alleged accused of blind murder case in the jurisdiction of Police Station Fateh Pur.

Instruments of murder including a pistol and stone have also been recovered from the accused, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The corpse of the deceased Hussain son of Suleman, resident of Sakin Ogi, Mansehra, was recovered from Paya Khawar. He was the father of three children. FIR of the murder was registered on the complaint his father-in-law.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat while taking notice of the incident have tasked SP Upper Swat, Darwaish Khan and DSP Khawaza Khela Circle, Ijaz Khan for arrest of the murders.

DSP Khawaza Khela Circle, Ijaz Khan constituted a police headed by Station House Officer (SHO), Othana (Fateh Pur), Roshan Ali Khan, who investigated the case on modern scientific manner and succeeded in arrested the accused Mohammd Iqbal son of Tazeem Khan, Fazal Ahad son of Fazal Rabi, Fazal Ali son of Fazal Rabi and Imdad Hussain son of Naseem Khan, residents of Paya Khawar.

Further investigations from the accused were continued.

More Stories From Pakistan

