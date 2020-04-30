UrduPoint.com
Swat Police Arrest Two Alleged Banned Terrorists

Thu 30th April 2020

Swat Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two escaped members of banned terrorists outfit along with 4 target killers who were involved in various incident of target killings here in the district

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Swat Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two escaped members of banned terrorists outfit along with 4 target killers who were involved in various incident of target killings here in the district.

The arrested were presented before media during a press conference by DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan at his Office. Police also recovered weapons, mobile sets with Afghanistan registered sim and money from them.

DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan said that after taking charge as DPO Swat several target killings incidents reported in upper Swat. After which Police formed a special investigation team under the supervision of SP Nazir Khan to probe and search out the culprits.

Using modern technology and day night efforts by the police investigation team reached to these target killers in Hazrat Abbas killing case. According to DPO, on April 5 one Hazrat Abbas was killed in his house at Shagai Bar Shawar area where an FIR was registered at Shaheedano Waina Chupriyal Police Station.

During the police investigation, Khan Toti s/o Saeed Omar along with his sons and daughters was investigated about the incident, where they accepted the crime and shared the reason of revenge behind the murder by saying that their son in law Gul Sher Rawan was a militant commander who was killed by security forces during exchange of his firing last year and Hazrat Abbas shared the information with security forces about him.

DPO further told the media that Omar Muhammad Son of Khan Toti who is residing at Saudi Arabia has links with escaped Taliban members namely Khan and Sheikh hailed from Koza Bandai Swat, Khan Toti invited both banned outfit members to their home where they spent 5 days and set a plan for targeting Hazrat Abbas. For few days they noted Hazrat Abbas movements and on April 5 mid night Khan Toti along his sons and Taliban members attacked Hazrat Abbas House and open indiscriminate firing on him as a result Hazrat Abbas was killed.

DPO further went on saying that all the culprits were arrested, 3 Pistol, with huge ammunition, and Rs. 392000 were recovered from their possession. The police registered case against the culprits under section 7ATA, 120A, 120B, 302/15AA, 148,149/109.

