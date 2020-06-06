UrduPoint.com
Swat Police Arrested 24 Gamblers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

Swat police arrested 24 gamblers

Under the supervision of DSP Deedar Ghani, SHO Mingora Anwar Khan and his team raided a chicken gambling group at Haji Baba Chowk and arrested 24 gamblers from the gambling site

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Under the supervision of DSP Deedar Ghani, SHO Mingora Anwar Khan and his team raided a chicken gambling group at Haji Baba Chowk and arrested 24 gamblers from the gambling site.

According to Swat Police the arrested gamblers comprising Salman son of Bakht Amin, resident of Gulkada, Kashif son of Iftikhar, resident of Shehab, engaged in gambling.

Hamidullah son of Moin Khan of Gulkada, Bilal son of Mahmood of Gulkada, Sher Ali son of Pir Muhammad of Dangram, Adnan son of Inayat-ur-Rehman of Malukabad, Farman son of Adalat Khan of Watke, Irfan son of Khaista Muhammad of Akhtarabad, Jamal Nasir son of Mohammad Afzal of Bismillah Mohalla, Ghuncha Gul son of Mir Gul of Rahimabad, Fazal Rahim son of Ghulam Haider of Rahimabad, Sultan Ayaz son of Noor Shad Ayaz of Watke, Tariq Jameel son of Bakht Rawan of Dangram, Hussain son of Mohammad Zarin of Landix, Naveed son of Alam Zeb resident of Siddiqabad, Ajmer son of Abdul Naseer resident of Nawa Kalay, Muhammad Yusuf son of Shams-ur-Rehman resident of Watke, Ehsanullah son of Raza Kan resident of Gulkada, Imran son of Shujaul Mulk resident of Malikabad, Omar Dheer son of Afzal Khan resident of Gunbad Meera, Saleem Javed son Bloody Gul resident of Malikabad, Fazal Khaliq son of Abdul Hakim resident of Blogram. The Police have registered case against the gamblers.

