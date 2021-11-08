Swat Police book 19 persons for Malam Jabba Incident

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat Monday said that an FIR has been registered against 19 people involved in the Malam Jabba Ski Resort incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat Monday said that an FIR has been registered against 19 people involved in the Malam Jabba Ski Resort incident.

He said that two accused including Ismail son of Shah Zamin and Noor Khan son of Jumma Khan, residents of Malam Jabba have been arrested while efforts for the arrest of remaining accused were underway.

A scuffle occurred between the security guards of Samsons Company and local residents of Malam Jabba on October 7, 2021. The locals are running small cabins along the boundary wall of the ski resort where they are doing their business. Path to their cabins passes through the main gate of the Samsons Company and the local shopkeepers have to pass through the gate of the company.

On the day of the incident, the personnel of a new private security company were deployed that were unaware of the relief granted to the locals by the company in head of entrance fee that first resulted in exchange of harsh words and then to scuffle between the accused Ismail son of Shah Zamin and Noor Khan son of Jumma Khan, residents of Malam Jabba and security personnel of the company.

Both accused were also injured in the incident.

The incident triggered a protest while 50 to 60 angry people removed the main barrier forcefully and threw it away.

Soon after getting information about the incident, on the directives of the DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, a heavy contingent of police comprising SHO Police Station Uthana, SHO Police Station Manglawar, SHO Police Station Charbagh and DSP rushed to the spot and took timely action to disperse the angry mob.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Charbagh and other officers of the district administration also reached the spot and resolved the issue through holding negotiations with the locals.

The district Police has registered FIR against 20 persons involved in the incident.

It has worth mentioning here that the local population and Malam Jabba Ski Resort have a dispute over 701 kanal land of the Green Valley, whose cases are under proceedings in the judiciary.

Meanwhile, DPO Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat has said that all are equal before the law and no one would be allowed to take law into hands.