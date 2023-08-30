Swat Police capable of battling terrorism: RPO Malakand

Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Wednesday said that the Swat Police have not only the capability to fight against terrorism but also have the spirit to eliminate the menace from the region

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Wednesday said that the Swat Police have not only the capability to fight against terrorism but also have the spirit to eliminate the menace from the region.

Talking to the APP Correspondent here at his office, the RPO said that ensuring a law and order situation across the region is the top priority of police while steps were being taken in this regard.

Police force remained always the first target of terrorists during the insurgency at Swat, hundreds of police personnel along with officers lost their lives for the restoration of peace in the area, he added.

He said that the Malakand police is a brave force and they have the ability and are ready to fight any untoward incident.

I instructed all the police officers that they should create a friendly environment and should be humble and courteous while interacting with the general public in the police station and give respect to them, he added.

RPO Gandapur shared his mobile number with the public through social media and told them that any citizen who has any kind of complaint or problem can contact him through text message and their issues will be addressed on a priority basis.

He appealed to the general public that they should cooperate with police and should inform police about suspicious people.