Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:35 PM

Swat Police carried out search & strike operation against criminals

Swat Police, on the directives of District Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan Thursday carried out search and strike operation across Swat District against anti-social elements and criminals

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Swat Police, on the directives of District Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan Thursday carried out search and strike operation across Swat District against anti-social elements and criminals.

According to details, they have arrested drug dealers,besides recovering 2135 grams of hashish, 105 grams of heroin and 24000 cash with a 30 bore pistols and 5 counts of cartridge and arrested drug dealers.

The police arrested Sher Alam of Kuz Morr and seized 1070 grams of marijuana and 30 bore pistols with 5 counts of cartridge from his possession. In another raide, the SHO Mingora Anwar Khan and his team arrested alleged drug dealer Salman Khan s/o Abdul Hamid, Malokabad and lodged a case against him for exporting 1065 grams of hashish.

