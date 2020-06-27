UrduPoint.com
Swat Police Continue Operations Against Criminals, Anti-social Elements

On the directives of District Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan, SDPOs of Swat District, while continuing operations against criminals and anti-social elements in their respective area, SHO Bandar Zahidullah Khan, while on patrol, arrested Imran Khan, son of Noor Hani Gul, resident of Barama Mingora and recovered a Kalashnikov, 5 chargers and 115 rounds of ammunition

A case was registered against the alleged accused at Madin Police Station. Similarly, SHO Kalakot Sarbaz Khan recovered a 9 MM pistol with 25 rounds from the possession of an alleged accused Abdullah son of Syedullah, resident of Sukhra. Kalakot police station registered.

