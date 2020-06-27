UrduPoint.com
Swat Police Crackdown On One Wheeling, Minor Motorcycle Drives

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:56 PM

On the instructions of District Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan, SDPO Barikot Badshah Hazrat and his team arrested more than 100 minor motorcyclists in an operation against minors and one wheelers at Pardi on Kabul Road here on Saturday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of District Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan, SDPO Barikot Badshah Hazrat and his team arrested more than 100 minor motorcyclists in an operation against minors and one wheelers at Pardi on Kabul Road here on Saturday.

DOP issued strictly instruction to the police against the minor motorcyclists and directed them to issue challans.

He said, for the future of youth, motorcyclists without license, without helmet and one wheeling will be seized by the police and strict legal action will be taken against them.

District Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan appealed to the parents, saying that the young generation is our precious asset and the young generation is being lost due to increasing number of motorcycle accidents. He directed the Police officials to allow only licensed motorcyclists and those use helmets while strict legal action will be taken against violators.

