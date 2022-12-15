UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Directed To Prepare Lists Of Usurers, Drug Mafia, Extortionists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan has ordered the Swat Police to prepare lists of usurers, drug dealers, extortionists and other anti-social elements and start taking stern action against them.

He further directed the district police to also concentrate on improvement in the traffic system.

He was addressing a Police Darbar in Police Lines, at Kabal Swat on Thursday. The DPO Swat Shafiullah Ghandapur also spoke on this occasion.

The RPO said that Swat police have rendered matchless sacrifices and expressed their courage and bravery during past situations and restoration of peace in the region. He added that the police force should perform all the responsibilities in the ambit of their duties with sincerity and devotion. He also urged police to adopt cooperative and friendly behavior towards the general public, so they feel a sense of respect in their hearts for the force.

He directed the district police to expedite operations against criminals, anti-social and peace harming elements and also mafias. The RPO further said that complainants, coming to the police stations, should also be treated with politeness to resolve their issues with their full satisfaction while service delivery must be improved in police stations.

The RPO also assured to solve the problems being faced by police personnel and vowed for their promotion cases to bring it under consideration.

Earlier, on arrival at the police line, DPO Swat Shafiullah Ghandapur and other senior officers of Swat Police welcomed the RPO, while a smart contingent of police presented him guard of honor.

On this occasion, he laid a floral wreath on the monument of martyrs' and prayed for their eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

