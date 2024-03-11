Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Swat Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan on Monday.

According to Swat police details, police personnel will be deployed at mosque entrances and other important locations for security purposes throughout the district.

On the special occasion of Ramadan, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur stated that foolproof security arrangements have been made in consultation with traders, Ulema, and members of the peace committee.

The district has been divided into sectors, with special security arrangements in place for mosques, bazaars, and other public places. Additionally, special police checkpoints will be established in the city to ensure citizen safety.

He further said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to inspect markets, jewelry shops, and CNG pumps to ensure the presence of CCTV cameras in their respective jurisdictions.

Plans for enhanced security during the last Ashra of Ramadan, Chand Raat, and Eid ul Fitr have also been discussed, he added.

DPO said that special pickets will be set up for vehicle checks at entry and exit points, and rapid response squads have been formed. Main mosques will be covered by armed police officers, with only one main gate open for worshippers. Security personnel will conduct body searches using metal detectors; ensuring strict security measures are enforced, he added.

