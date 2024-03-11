Swat Police Finalize Security Measures For Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Swat Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan on Monday
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Swat Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan on Monday.
According to Swat police details, police personnel will be deployed at mosque entrances and other important locations for security purposes throughout the district.
On the special occasion of Ramadan, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur stated that foolproof security arrangements have been made in consultation with traders, Ulema, and members of the peace committee.
The district has been divided into sectors, with special security arrangements in place for mosques, bazaars, and other public places. Additionally, special police checkpoints will be established in the city to ensure citizen safety.
He further said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to inspect markets, jewelry shops, and CNG pumps to ensure the presence of CCTV cameras in their respective jurisdictions.
Plans for enhanced security during the last Ashra of Ramadan, Chand Raat, and Eid ul Fitr have also been discussed, he added.
DPO said that special pickets will be set up for vehicle checks at entry and exit points, and rapid response squads have been formed. Main mosques will be covered by armed police officers, with only one main gate open for worshippers. Security personnel will conduct body searches using metal detectors; ensuring strict security measures are enforced, he added.
APP/hsj/378
Recent Stories
CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan
Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ramazan
Police devise security plan for Ramazan
SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 12
Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM
Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse participation of 200 runners
Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for removing soft encroachments
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends Ramadan greetings
Youth to be educate for self earning ways
Karachi Institute of Child Health to be set up for treatment of children: Mayor
Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) collected Rs 25 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan2 seconds ago
-
Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
Police devise security plan for Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices3 minutes ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for removing soft encroachments3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends Ramadan greetings3 minutes ago
-
Karachi Institute of Child Health to be set up for treatment of children: Mayor3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) collected Rs 25 billion3 minutes ago
-
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan29 minutes ago
-
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores29 minutes ago
-
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta29 minutes ago