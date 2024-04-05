Swat Police Finalizes Eid Security Plan With Focus On Tourist Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Swat police have devised a security plan to ensure seamless security in the Swat valley during the upcoming Eidul-Fitr holidays
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Swat police have devised a security plan to ensure seamless security in the Swat valley during the upcoming Eidul-Fitr holidays. The plan includes the establishment of Tourist Facilitation Centers in Lower and Upper Swat, deployment of police squads, and the cancellation of all officers and personnel's holidays.
Under this security arrangement, the police will be responsible for safeguarding Eid congregations, mosques, markets, and tourist spots. DPO Swat, Dr. Zahidullah Khan, has formulated an effective security blueprint for the Eid holidays, with provisions for elite police commandos to provide additional support.
Anticipating a significant influx of tourists in Upper Swat during Eid-ul-Fitr, Tourist Facilitation Centers have been set up in key tourist areas such as Malam Jabba, Kalam, Mahodhand, and Gabin Jabba. Additionally, a heavy police force has been deployed to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration and to deter any potential untoward incidents.
Furthermore, the police have been tasked with patrolling various areas to prevent anti-social activities during the festive period. DPO Swat, Dr. Zahidullah Khan, has urged the public to cooperate with the police by refraining from engaging in aerial firing and one-wheeling on Chand raat.
