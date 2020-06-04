UrduPoint.com
Swat Police Launch Grand Operation Against Most Wanted Criminals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:28 PM

Swat Police launch grand operation against most wanted criminals

On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan, a grand operation was launched against the most wanted dangerous criminals to ensure law and order in the district

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan, a grand operation was launched against the most wanted dangerous criminals to ensure law and order in the district.

The operation was started under the supervision of SDPO Khawaja Khel Habibullah Khan and SDPO City Deedar Ghani, within the limits of Chabaragh Police Station and Rahimabad Police Station against criminals.

A regular and organized quick grand operation was launched against the elements. The Special Police Commandos, Elite Force, Operation Police Troops, Ladies Police, K-9 Squad, Bomb Disposal Police Unit, Special Branch Unit, DSB Unit Police Station were taking part in the operation.

Special Police Commando Troops are patrolling in tough and trenches passes of the valleys while houses were searched during house-to-house search operations.

During the search operation, eight suspected persons were arrested and FIRs were registered against 11 houses under Tenancy Act while three Kalashnikovs, four pistols, 226 cartridges, four rifles were also recovered.

The DPO said that the organized grand operation against criminals and enemies of peaceful society would remain continued. He appreciated the cooperation of the people during the operation and their patriotism. He expressed the hope for better coordination with the Special Police Commando Team, RRF Commandos, Elite Force, Ladies Police Commandos including Ladies Police Squad, Operation Police Troops, K-9 Unit Squad, Bomb Disposal Unit Team, Special Branch.

He also congratulated the unit and the rider squad on the successful operation.

