Swat Police Nab 3 TTP Terrorists Behind Deadly Police Post Bombing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 08:20 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Swat Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested three Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists linked to the August 28 bombing of the Nawakaly Banr Police post, which martyred one officer and injured two others.

At a press conference, DPO Dr.

Zahidullah Khan revealed that Muhammad Haris, Burhanullah, and Shahzad were caught using scientific investigation methods and modern technology, including CCTV footage.

The arrested terrorists are close relatives of TTP members, with family ties to the organization.

The DPO praised the local community for their crucial role in bringing the accused to justice, emphasizing the importance of police-public cooperation.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend an accomplice still at large, he informed.

