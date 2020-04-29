Swat police nab four target killers

The district police in a comprehensive security operation Wednesday apprehended four members of a group of target killers and recovered huge cached of arms, ammunition and mobiles phones from their custody

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police in a comprehensive security operation Wednesday apprehended four members of a group of target killers and recovered huge cached of arms, ammunition and mobiles phones from their custody.

District Police Officer Qasim Ali told media here that the arrest was made in Tehsil Matt, adding the four target killers were also linked with banned terrorists' outfits and with the help of local facilitators had been carried out anti state activities.

He said the target killers were wanted by police in killing of various local tribal elders. He said further inquiry from the arrested persons was underway that would lead to arrest of more members of the gang and terrorists' groups.