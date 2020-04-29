UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swat Police Nab Four Target Killers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:25 PM

Swat police nab four target killers

The district police in a comprehensive security operation Wednesday apprehended four members of a group of target killers and recovered huge cached of arms, ammunition and mobiles phones from their custody

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police in a comprehensive security operation Wednesday apprehended four members of a group of target killers and recovered huge cached of arms, ammunition and mobiles phones from their custody.

District Police Officer Qasim Ali told media here that the arrest was made in Tehsil Matt, adding the four target killers were also linked with banned terrorists' outfits and with the help of local facilitators had been carried out anti state activities.

He said the target killers were wanted by police in killing of various local tribal elders. He said further inquiry from the arrested persons was underway that would lead to arrest of more members of the gang and terrorists' groups.

Related Topics

Police Lead Media From

Recent Stories

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

11 minutes ago

Ration distributed among 2500 deserving families: ..

1 minute ago

IOJK situation deteriorating under Delhis' imposed ..

1 minute ago

Police recover body in Quetta

1 minute ago

Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi General Trading contributes ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry president st ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.