Swat Police Plants 22500 Saplings In Stations, Check Posts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Swat police on Wednesday planted 22500 saplings in various police stations and check-posts in connection Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

In a message, District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Qasim Ali Khan said that all the police stations and check-posts situated in Swat would be made greener by planting saplings.

He said that our efforts were meant to create awareness among people about Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and highlighting benefits of healthy environment.

He urged people to be part of campaign and plant maximum numbers of saplings in their areas. He said that our collective efforts were vital to achieve objective of making Pakistan clean and green.

