Swat Police Plays Important Role For Maintaining Peace In Region: IG KPK

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Inspector General of Police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, said on Saturday that Swat police had an important role in maintaining peace in the region.

He was addressing to the elders of Chuprial in Tehsil Matta during his visit to the Swat Valley.

He emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force's sacrifices are well-known and we continue to honor the memory of our fallen heroes.

During the visit, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur received a warm welcome at the Chuprial police station.

The IGP highlighted the peaceful and cooperative nature of the people of Swat, who actively support the police in maintaining stability in the region.

In response to a question, he assured that tourists can safely enjoy the scenic beauty of Swat without any fear or danger.

The IGP acknowledged that the hard-earned peace in Swat was achieved through the immense sacrifices of both the community and the police force.

He expressed a firm commitment to always remember and honor the memory of the martyrs and the young policemen who have secured a brighter future by sacrificing today for tomorrow.

Swat is not only a peaceful destination but also a beautiful haven for tourists, attracting both domestic and foreign visitors who can relish the breathtaking landscapes of the region.

On this occasion, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attentively listened to the concerns of the local residents and issued directives to the relevant police officers to promptly address these issues.

